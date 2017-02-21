Kenya: Mission Possible - Soldiers Now Train Guns on Egyptians

Ulinzi Stars coach Benjamin Nyangweso is banking on high-profile friendly games as his team prepares to take on Egyptian club Smouha in the first round of 2017 Caf Confederation Cup next month.

The soldiers first round of the tournament on Saturday afternoon after eliminating Libyan side Al Hilal Benghazi 5-4 on post-match penalties at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi. Smouha, who reached the Champions' League group stage in 2015, now await the 2009 Kenyan Premier League champions in the two-leg encounter whose winner will progress to the second round.

This, together with the uncertainty surrounding the kick-off of the SportPesa Premier League, is the reason Nyangweso is banking on more friendlies to help his team remain relevant in the competition.

"It wasn't easy to get to this stage, and I know that the next round will be even more difficult. This time we weren't lucky to get many friendlies but we cannot afford to do the same going forward. I hope that the management will organise some games with some good teams so that we can perform well when the time comes," Nyangweso said on Monday.

"I have never seen them (Smouha) play, but we shall prepare well for them. Who knows, we may play well and even surpass our ambitions of getting to the group stages," the former player of Ulinzi Stars said.

Against Al Hilal, Ulinzi Stars put up a gallant fight, with Samuel Onyango scoring a superb goal in the 15th minute to neutralise the 1-0 loss they had picked up in the first leg clash played in Egypt on February 10.

They held on to the scoreline for the duration of the match, sending it into the penalty shoot-outs where Oscar Wamalwa, Baron Oketch, Samuel Onyango, Mark Makwatta and Omar Mbongi converted their spot kicks while Abdalla Alshafi and Essam Alamshi missed theirs for Al Hilal.

Reigning league champions Tusker were however not so lucky.

A 2-1 loss to minnows AS Port Louis away in Mauritius saw them tumble out of the CAF Champions League, reinforcing the stereotype that Kenyan teams are just not good enough for the regional competition.

Hashim Sempala had put the brewers on the lead in the first half only for Tusker to lose 3-2 on aggregate.