Ethiopia: Youth's View On Federalism

analysis

Researches indicates that an administrative structure based on federalism has several values mainly to balance economic development between the center and the periphery,to materialize self and shared rules i.e,states send their representatives to the federal bodies at the same time administer themselves. Unity in diversity is also one form of a federal system . For the functionality of the system the availability of strong institutions and the prevalence of rule of law and democracy at large is decisive. Since 1980s Ethiopia has been practicing this system as an alternative after the establishment of the old centralized unitary form of government to accommodate the various interests of the diversified people. Having more than 80 ethnic groups, and various types of religious and cultural groups the country has been implementing ethnic based federalism.

Temesgen Tesema, a law lecturer and PhD student from Wollo university, has conducted a research in this area. His study focuses on whether the federal system is a best alternative to Ethiopia or not .He indicates that the current administrative system has given way for the burgeoning of self and shared rules acquiring maturity through time. It often draws lessons from shortfalls and strengths of the system over the last two decades and it is evolving from time to time. However, due to various short comings such as the in adequate institutions and law enforcement organs at the woreda level some time conflicts have been flaring up due to competing interests of the various ethnic groups particularly for the scrambling of natural resources at the peripheral part of the country. Nevertheless, as to Temesgen, the conflict is natural when we observe the recent phenomena of the nation's long history of highly centralized governance system.

The major concern regarding nation and nationalities based federalism arises from the assumption that it may cause a great conflict among various groups leading to disintegration. On the other hand, the federal structure only emphasizes cultural and linguistic differences and does not entertain other differences including religion, sex, and so on. According to the study the right to self governance, may not be a guarantee for averting conflict among nationalities.

In his paper, Temesgen notes that the nation experienced conflicts among several competing groups since the coming into being of the federal system which left displacement of people,lose of life and property damage and such occurrence might be an indicator of the system weakness. As to him, people who are displaced from their habitat, should get fair treatment and the heinous must be held accountable for their misdeed. As the Ethiopian constitution underlined, every citizen has the right to live and work in any part of the country without any type of discrimination. Thus victims of violent conflicts should be compensated and reinstated in their places, they were forced to flee.

The youth

In his study, Temesgen observed that simple disputes grow to a higher level and get complicated and inspire the youth to immerse themselves in the conflicts. And, if the conflicts are induced by ethnic, difference,the consequence might be disastrous. The already rampant poverty and unemployment that prevailed in the county have a combustive power to aggravate tension and conflict between various groups. The recent incident in some states can be mentioned as a case in point. Hence, to redress the damage and to bring normalcy, the government should strength its effort in creating job for the unemployed youth. Studying their problem should be the primary objective of the government.

Bekele Tadesse is a third year Law student at Debre Markos University. He seconds Temesgen's findings. While the current system answered the public quest on diversity, it has its own shortcomings, a number of people agreed that the system did not consider some realities on the ground . For instance, citizens who live out of their ethnic region might face difficulties to work with their mother-tongue while the working languages is in favor of the majority. In this condition, the right of minority may not be respected. Elaborating this, Bekele added that Amharic speaking population in Oromia state would not get the chance to work there due to failure to communicate with the working language, Afaan Oromoo.

He noted that inspite of facilitating conducive environment for the diverse society with various types of cultures and languages, ethnic-based federalism might fail to accommodate individual's right though the constitution stipulates individual rights must be respected. He believes that, since the country is multi-ethnic based one, there needs to be a system that could respect various cultures without denying individual rights.And in this regard the Federal System is preferable . This system is helpful to defend both group and individual rights. In addition to this, each ethnic state could meet its socioeconomic aspiration.

Though the system has its own demerits, it has its own merits. There are also youths, who benefit from the ethnic based federalism. They recognize it as the main tool to affirm the right of youths, for allowing them to enjoy equality and partake in mutual benefit from the natural resource of their respective states.

According to Terekegn Abduljebar, Ethiopian Youths Federation President, the implementation of federalism system is a turning point in the history of the country for allowing peoples to enjoy the right of equality as it is clearly enshrined in the constitution. Therefore, we can say that the federal system could be harnessed for a common future and those who were pessimists about the country could change their mind to stay together for their destiny to achieve prosperity. He said specially youths have benefited from the system which has a principle of fair wealth distribution whether in job creation or employment in various institutions. "Youths have payed a midwifery role in bringing the system into reality, therefore, every and each economic benefit must consider the youth.

Accordingly, youths have a bright future as the government is in a deep renewal programs that embraced the youth. Tarekegn underlined that this year the government has allocated 10 billion Birr for job creation to the unemployed youth. In addition to this, the government underlines the vitality of youth's role on political decision making and for that it has created enabling environment.

Ahmed Seid, is from Admass University Meskel Campus, as to him the constitution is instrumental for the establishment of viable federal system which has a capacity to address historical grievance of the country, nation and nationalities who lived under the yolk of repressive regimes. The rights which are defined in the constitution also helps to unleash their potential to eradicate poverty. Hence, all citizens especially youths ought to work together for the sustainability of the growth and strength of the federalism system.

Student Weinshet Abuye on her part noted that, by implementing federalism system, the country has been encouraging its citizens to develop unity in diversity by facilitating conditions that allow ethnic groups to know each other. She mentioned the NNPs Day as exemplary. As to her, peoples of the country have been practicing peaceful coexistence for developing long-term culture of tolerance and the future would be bright.

Student Tigist Tefera on her part believed that, the system has helped youths to know each other and to collaborate for the development of their nation. Over the past two decades, the youth have benefited a lot. And currently the government is working towards the furtherance of this activity. As to her the recent riot could instigate the youth but the real motive behind the to dos was not the youth rather it was manipulated by some anti peace elements behind the cloak of the government. "So, I never think that my country could face disintegration due to the ethnic based federal system. If the government works to accommodate youth's interest trust would be developed between the youth and the government.

What should be done

From the aforementioned youths' opinion, we can understand that,there are clear differences among them in interpreting the reality on the ground. Their difference is not an unwanted matter. It is a sign of healthy knee-jerk reaction because it opens the door for further dialogue with regard to the socioeconomic and political development of the country and through debate and discussion youths could reach at consensus which satisfies at least the majority and with that the nation problems could be addressed step by step. .

In his recommendation Temesgen suggests that the country could accommodate its diversified interests if it would moderate or entirely replace the ethnic based federalism with other types of federal approaches. But if ethnic based federalism is the inevitable one, Ethiopia ought eye at improving social justice, entertaining various interests and making affirmative action for the disadvantageous groups. Moreover, there should be prudential measures on the gap that could foment differences among various ethnic groups.