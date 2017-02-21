Ethiopia: Feasible Policy, Competitive Labour Attracting Chinese Investors - Ambassador

The feasible business policies and ever growing competitive labor force of Ethiopia are attracting Chinese to invest here, Chinese Ambassador to Ethiopia La Yifan told The Ethiopian Herald.

As the nation is fast tracking in economic development, Chinese Foreign Direct Investment is flowing with increased volume, he added. "China attaches greater attention to ways of continuing and improving the friendly investment climate already created."

He also expressed conviction that the two sides relations which gained momentum over the last 20 years would further be strengthened.

Ethio-Chinese formal relations had been traceable in the 1970s. Their relations have now grown and covered areas including government-to-government, people-to-people and party-to-party, the ambassador noted.