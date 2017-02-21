Africa: Ethiopia Finishes Fourth in 2017 African Cycling Championships

More than 20 countries have participated in the 2017 African Continental Cycling Championship, taking place in the Egyptian tourist city of Luxor between 13 and 19 February, 2017. Ethiopia finishes the race with an amazing performance fourth in the medal table registering a spectacular performance in the youth category.

Many of the young Ethiopian Cyclists are eyed by different clubs specially the South African clubs so that they are expected to join them in the near future.

Ethiopia has registered two Gold, three silver and one bronze medals as well as three diplomas in the championship in the individual/team time trial and road races.

South Africa, Eritrea and Egypt finishes the race from one to third whereas Ethiopia completes the championship fourth.

Ethiopia achieved two Gold medals in the female junior categories in the Individual time trial and road races respectively. And silver medals have been registered in the Female elite and junior team and Individual Time Trial races as well as on the women road race category. Moreover, Bronze medal has been secured by the Junior male individual time trial. The diplomas were registered in the race categories of male elite team time trial, male and female junior as well as elite road race participants, according to the information the Ethiopian Cycling Federation.

Office Head of the Federation Ayenew Getachew told the Ethiopian Herald that many young cyclists are eyed by many clubs across the continent including South African Clubs.

Zaid Habtu, Tsadikan Gebremedhin, Kiflom Gebremedhin and Temesgen Mebratu are the Ethiopian cyclists who outperform during the championship.

The Ethiopian cycling team comprising of seven women and eleven men arrives at the Bole Airport today. And officials from the Ministry of Youth and Sport, the Ethiopian cycling Federation and sport fans were in attendance to welcome the Ethiopian cycling sport delegates.