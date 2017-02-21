Nigeria: Lautech Lecturers Meet, May Call Off Strike Today

The lecturers at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, LAUTECH, are set to call off their eight months old strike today, an official told PREMIUM TIMES.

The Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, LAUTECH Chapter, Biodun Olaniran. in a chat with PREMIUM TIMES said the lecturers will hold their congress Tuesday and would take a positive stance on calling off the strike.

"We have made progress and all things been equal we should have the strike called off, I am in a discussion with the ASUU National Executive Council already," he said.

Members of the National Executive Council of ASUU are also expected to attend the LAUTECH congress.

Commenting on the development, the Senior Special Assistant to the Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, on Youth and Students' Affairs, Bolaji Afeez, said "We have done all necessary to ensure that the strike is called off and we look forward to ASUU calling off her strike tomorrow (Tuesday)".

LAUTECH resumed on January 27 after seven months closure due to workers' stike over non-payment of salaries. But lecturers refused to resume stating that some of their demands were yet to be met by the Oyo and Osun state governments, who jointly own the university.

One of the major demands of the lecturers is a written commitment by the states on adequate funding of the ‎university.

The ASUU congress holds Tuesday afternoon.