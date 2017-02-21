Ethiopia: Multi-National Federalism - Viable Option of Coexistence

opinion

Ethiopia has experienced different systems of government in its long history. Almost all the previous regimes that ruled the country in iron fist did not have the will to decentralize power. As a result, the second most populous nation in Africa, and home of more than 80 nations, nationalities and peoples had been exploited by feudalism and military dictatorship. The diverse ethnic groups had not been treated equally for several centuries. They were denied of basic human and democratic rights during the previous regimes. They had been living under extreme oppression and exploitation.

More than ever, the nations, nationalities and peoples of Ethiopia faced the toughest oppression during the seventeen years of military dictatorship under the Dergue. However, after the overthrow of the regime in 1991 by the Ethiopian People Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF) led coalition force, Ethiopia has been breathing fresh air of peace, equality, democracy and prosperity.

Nowadays, Ethiopia is receiving huge praise and recognition for ensuring peace and stability. It has also been striving to sustain peace and security in the African continent. Accordingly, the sustainable peace and security has helped the country achieve remarkable economic success stories. The World Bank and other international organizations have witnessed the double digit economic growth registered over the last two decades. The once drought prone country is now becoming self-resilient. This progress would enable it to withstand drought and other disasters. It is known that the El Niño induced drought has caused famine that affected over 20 million people. But it did not cause any serious causality as in the past. Rather, the government together with partners was able to control it by providing the necessary basic aid to the affected areas. The situation best demonstrates the country's capacity to tackle natural disasters is improving from time to time.

The most important factor behind Ethiopia's peace, stability and remarkable economic growth is the introduction of multinational federal system of governance. This is because in an ethnically, culturally and linguistically diversified country like Ethiopia, federal system fits perfectly because it allows the sharing centralized power with federal entities. If there is sharing of power, there could be sharing of duties and responsibilities between regional states and federal government.

The Ethiopian Federal system was introduced mainly to accommodate the various ethnic groups. When the representatives of the nations, nationalities and peoples of Ethiopia ratified the constitution, they were fully optimistic that the federal system vividly cited in the constitution would be a viable option to strengthen their unity in diversity. As it says in the Preamble "we the nations, nationalities and peoples of Ethiopia... ..have therefore ratified on 8 December 1994 this constitution... " According to the constitution "All sovereign power resides in the nations, nationalities and peoples of Ethiopia" (article 8/1). Human and democratic rights of the nations, nationalities and peoples of Ethiopia are listed in Article 39 and read as follows: "1. Every nation, nationality and people in Ethiopia has unconditional right to self-determination, including the right to secession. 2. Every nation, nationality and people in Ethiopia has the right to speak, to write and to develop its own language; to express and to promote its culture; and to preserve its history. 3. Every nation, nationality and people in Ethiopia has the right to a full means of self-governance which includes the right to establish institutions of government in the territory that it inhabits and equitable representation in the regional and national government.

According to the constitution, all states have full measures of self-governance but their administrations shall be responsible to the Federal Government, although the residents shall be represented in the council of Peoples' Representatives (Article 49/2-3).

There was a heated debate on article 39 from the very beginning since it allows the right to secession and self-determination. Some argue that such an article could initiate states to declare their independence and this could lead to the eventual disintegration of the nation. There were even some misinformed critics who professed Ethiopia could be the next Yugoslavia. Contrary to this claim, the inclusion of such an article has guaranteed full right to the nations, nationalities and peoples to decide on their fate in case of undemocratic and oppressive situations. The current scenario of our country does not trigger a need to self-determination up to secession due to the decentralization of power among regional states. If so, there will not be any vacuum left that might lead to disintegration. Currently, the nations, nationalities and peoples of Ethiopia are living in integration, friendship, harmony and collaboration. National consensus has been maintained based on the will of the Ethiopian people.

Some people also criticize the multinational federal system as a main cause for political unrest amongst the many ethnic groups of the nations. They claim that federal system would motivate ethnic groups to concentrate on their ethnic group by ignoring national issues. They said the system could weaken nationalism and unity. But this argument could not hold water since it does not reflect the reality on the ground. As long as they practice their faith without fear; they use their language without restriction and develop their culture without intimidation; determine their future without interference; they would feel secure and safe to consider themselves as equal citizens of the nation. So there will not be any reason for disintegration.

It is undeniable truth that about seven months ago, the nation was facing political unrest in some parts of Oromia and Amhara states which forced the government to declare State of Emergency. Some chauvinists and anti-peace individuals tried to justify that the political unrest broke out due to the ethnic based federal system. But they could not present any concrete evidence that proves the premises they present. They simply conclude that the system could not be suitable to Ethiopia's future existence. However, the ruling party EPRDF and the people at large have identified the main reason of the political unrest. According to EPRDF, rent-seeking attitude, lack of good governance, bureaucratic red tape, mismanagement of power, chauvinist and opportunist tendencies and other malpractices were among the many problems that the government need to address as soon as possible in consultation and negotiation with the people, opposition parties and civil organizations.

Following the State of Emergency, EPRDF came to understand the causes of public grievances and come up with possible solutions. That's why it has been undertaking deep renewal within its leadership, its party members and civil servants. The evaluation and reform process is going on in a successful way so far. EPRDF has finalized its preparedness to alleviate the chronic problems related with good governance, economic and political empowerment of the society especially among the youth. Besides, the ruling party has expressed its willingness to hold discussions and consultations with opposition parties. The move could be vital for enhancing democratization and rule of law in the country. It could also contribute significantly to further strengthening the multinational federal system.