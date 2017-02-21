21 February 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Corporation Drafts One-Stop Industrial Parks Service Regulation

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Ethiopian Herald
Industrial parks operated or owned by IPDC in this country.
By Zelalem Girma

Providing one-stop services to investors makes them more competitive and productive.

The Industrial Parks Development Corporation (IPDC) said that it has set up a new regulation to enable investors obtain one-stop government services in industrial parks.

The draft regulation was tabled yesterday for discussion with concerned sector administration representatives.

On the occasion, Commissioner Fitsum Arega said that the regulation would help investors to be more productive cutting cost and time spent on accessing various government services.

Fitsum also said that the regulation aims at coordinating the task of over 40 government offices in a bid to render a one-stop service. "If our parks grow steadily like the Chinese's ones, they will make one of Africa's industrial parks hub."

Ethiopia

Diaspora Raises Over U.S.$2 Million for Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that the Ethiopian Diaspora Community in different parts of the world raised… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.