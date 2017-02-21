20 February 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Farmaajo Resigned From U.S. Job a Day After Winning Election

Tagged:

Related Topics

Newly elected President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmaajo tendered his resignation at the New York State a day after he won the February 8 Presidential elections, Radio Dalsan has learnt.

According to a source in the New York State Department of Transportation Farmaajo sent a letter of resignation on the February 9. Farmaajo had been an Equal Opportunity Compliance Officer at the Department of Transport of the New York State in the last 8 years.

Radio Dalsan is privy to documents showing Farmaajo received a salary of $83954 per annum that included state pension and full family benefits. He was based in Buffalo city As the President of Somalia Farmaajo will be taking home $12000 per month in basic salary

Somalia

US Ambassador's Gift Leads to Confusion on Social Media

Controversy is surrounding Friday’s meeting between U.S. Ambassador to Somalia Stephen Schwartz, who was appointed… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.