Somalia: Farmaajo Resigned From U.S. Job a Day After Winning Election

Newly elected President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmaajo tendered his resignation at the New York State a day after he won the February 8 Presidential elections, Radio Dalsan has learnt.

According to a source in the New York State Department of Transportation Farmaajo sent a letter of resignation on the February 9. Farmaajo had been an Equal Opportunity Compliance Officer at the Department of Transport of the New York State in the last 8 years.

Radio Dalsan is privy to documents showing Farmaajo received a salary of $83954 per annum that included state pension and full family benefits. He was based in Buffalo city As the President of Somalia Farmaajo will be taking home $12000 per month in basic salary