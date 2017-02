A total of 24 high school pupils fell ill on Monday after apparent pesticide exposure in Manenberg, a Western Cape government health official said.

The children at Silverstream High School were treated for nausea and vomiting around midday, said EMS spokesperson Robert Daniels.

"The children are being transported to Heideveld and Hanover Park community day centres for further evaluation," he said.

It was unclear how the pupils became exposed to the pesticide.

