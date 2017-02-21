20 February 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Hir-Shabelle State Leader Appoints His New Cabinet

The President of the newly established Hir-Shabelle state of Somalia Ali Abdullahi Osoble has on Monday announced 52-member cabinet following consultations with local clans elders.

The new cabinet is comprising of 23 ministers, 23 deputies and 6 state ministers. Only three women have appeared in the cabinet line-up, 2 joined the ministers, and 3rd in the deputies.

The new cabinet ministers are expected to seek a vote of confidence from Hir-Shabelle state parliament based in Jowhar city, about 90Km north of Mogadishu, according to the charter.

