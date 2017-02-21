Somalia: Gunmen Kill Prominent Elder in Somali Capital

Unknown gunmen have shot dead a traditional elder in Mogadishu on Monday evening, the latest in a series of targeted assassinations against elders involved in the recent elections. According to witnesses, three men armed with pistols have stormed the elder's house in Hamar Jajab district in Mogadishu in the evening, and shot him dead inside.

The elder who was identified as Abdi Ali Ibrahim has involved the parliamentary elections in the country and voted for the Lower house MPs elected from Southwest state in Baidoa. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the murder of the elder, which becomes the 3rd elder be killed in a less than two weeks in Mogadishu.