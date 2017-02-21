Sudan - Family of Political Detainee Concerned About His Health

Khartoum — The family of Motaz El Ejeil detained by the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) in Khartoum on 9 January has expressed its "deep concern about his deteriorating health condition".

El Ejeil's relatives said in a statement on Sunday that he seems to have been subjected to ill-treatment. During their visits to him they saw that he was "extremely exhausted".

El Ejeil, working at a printing company at the El Soug El Arabi in downtown Khartoum, was detained, together with three of his colleagues from the company's offices on 9 January.

Saniya El Sheikh was freed after about a week. El Ejeil, and his colleagues Abutalib Salaheldin and Omar Siddig were then moved to the Dabak and Kober prisons in Khartoum.

While El Ejeil is still being held without charges, the NISS has filed complaints against Salaheldin and Siddig, related to the planning of a criminal act, instigating violence or criminal force against public authorities, inciting hatred against communities, and joining terrorist organisations.