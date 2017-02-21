20 February 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Italy, UNFPA Start Project to Prevent Uterine Cervix Cancer in Eastern Sudan

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Italian ambassador and the country representative of the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) in Sudan signed an agreement to support "Prevention of Uterine Cervical Cancer in Eastern Sudan" today.

The one-year project, funded by the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation with an amount of € 400,000 is expected to start in March this year, the Italian embassy in Khartoum and UNFPA reported in a joint press release today.

This project contributes to Sudan's Reproductive, Maternal, Neonatal, Child, and Adolescents Health Strategy 2016-2030, and aims at reducing the incidence of cervical cancer in Kassala, El Gedaref, and Red Sea State through improving access to simple screening and immediate treatment of precancerous conditions.

The activities include community sensitisation and advocacy interventions to mobilise women aged 30 years and above, and encourage them to seek screening services. The project will be implemented in collaboration with the federal and state Ministries of Health and civil society organisations in the three states.

Around 600,000 people will benefit from the awareness raising activities in this project, out of whom 60,000 women are expected to be screened using Visualized Inspection with Acetic Acid, and 600 women are expected to receive pre-cancer treatment.

"Through this initiative we want also to stress the importance of the role of the women inside the Sudanese society, and give them the chance to improve their future" said Ambassador Fabrizio Lobasso during the signing ceremony

UNFPA Sudan Representative Lina Mousa expressed her gratitude to the Italian government for the generous support to the sexual and reproductive health interventions in Sudan.

She acknowledged the Government of Sudan for its strategic approach that considers prevention of cervical cancer as one of the key components of the National Reproductive Health Policy. "Measures shall be taken for ensuring early diagnosis of cervical cancer," she said.

Sudan

Ethiopia and Sudan's Romance - Cementing Regional Ties

It is crystal clear that the relation of Ethiopia and Sudan is evolving to the level of mutual trust. Their cooperation… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.