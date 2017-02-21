20 February 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: South Darfuri Husband Shot Defending His Wife

Tagged:

Related Topics

Nyala — Gunmen shot dead a resident of Kalma camp for the displaced near Nyala, capital of South Darfur, on Saturday.

Hussein Abusharati, the spokesman for the Darfur Displaced and Refugees Association, told Radio Dabanga that three armed men ambushed a group of displaced as they were returning from the area of Um Dom village, 14 km east of camp, where they had collected firewood.

"They stopped them, and seized the wife of Jamal Abakar with the intention to rape her. When he tried to defend her, they shot him dead on the spot. Two other camp residents were wounded."

The incident was reported to the police of Beleil.

Abakar was buried at the Kalma camp cemetery.

Sudan

Ethiopia and Sudan's Romance - Cementing Regional Ties

It is crystal clear that the relation of Ethiopia and Sudan is evolving to the level of mutual trust. Their cooperation… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.