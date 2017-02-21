Sudan: South Darfuri Husband Shot Defending His Wife

Nyala — Gunmen shot dead a resident of Kalma camp for the displaced near Nyala, capital of South Darfur, on Saturday.

Hussein Abusharati, the spokesman for the Darfur Displaced and Refugees Association, told Radio Dabanga that three armed men ambushed a group of displaced as they were returning from the area of Um Dom village, 14 km east of camp, where they had collected firewood.

"They stopped them, and seized the wife of Jamal Abakar with the intention to rape her. When he tried to defend her, they shot him dead on the spot. Two other camp residents were wounded."

The incident was reported to the police of Beleil.

Abakar was buried at the Kalma camp cemetery.