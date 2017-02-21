Nigeria: 13 Buildings, 16 Vehicles, Destroyed in Onitsha Tanker Fire - Nema

Following the assessment conducted on the Onitsha Tanker Fire incident in Anambra State by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in conjunction with Anambra State Emergency Management Agency (ANSEMA), it was discovered that 13 buildings, 16 vehicles, three filling stations were burnt down and two persons seriously injured.

In a statement signed by the spokesperson of NEMA, Sani Datti, the fire outbreak wreaked havoc on residential and commercial buildings, as well as makeshift shops, while goods worth millions of naira were destroyed.

Also affected were petty trading stores and three tricycles, popularly known as Keke Napep.

Datti noted that a damage and need assessment was carried out by the agencies with a view to assisting the affected persons. Meanwhile, NEMA South east, zonal coordinator, Udeiya Martin Ejike advised motorists to always ensure regular maintenance of their vehicles to avoid frequent accidents on the road, as the agency has recorded several fire incidents recently.