Nigerians Advised Against Inciting Statements

The African Youth International Development Foundation (AFYDEF) has cautioned Nigerians against the use of inciting and inflammatory utterances both on social media and the conventional media, saying all efforts should be channel toward building the nation to an enviable level.

This is even as it has set out to train 50 students on countering extremismwith the use of the social media aimed at reducing or eradicating violence and extremism from the society.

Speaking yesterday during the launch of the "Youth Action In Peace Building And Conflict Resolution," project themed "Say No to Violence Extremism" in Abuja, the Acting Country Director, Miss Opeyemi Aderinto, said the AFYDEF project which is part of the Peer to Peer: Facebook Global Digital Challenge (P2P) Spring 2017, programme was meant to counter all hate and violence speeches on social media. She said the foundation is working to mobilize youths in Nigeria and other parts of the world to "Say No to Violence Extremism."

She said hate speeches will only aggravate the current volatile situation hence should not be encouraged as the effect could last long and devastating.

"We are strengthening the capacity of young people to protect their communities and discourage their peers from giving into violence.

AFYIDEF has made tremendous impact through counseling and social reintegration of young people displaced by insurgency in Nigeria.