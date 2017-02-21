21 February 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Kolisi - Playing Kiwi Teams a Good Thing

Tagged:

Related Topics

This time last year, the Stormers were considered to have the perfect Super Rugby draw.

Pooled alongside the Bulls, Cheetahs and Sunwolves in their conference, the Stormers completely avoided the New Zealand sides in the competition's regular season and were heavily tipped to progress through to the playoffs.

They did that, but then came heavily unstuck they first time they came up against Kiwi opposition when they were smashed 60-21 by the Chiefs at Newlands.

This year, the Stormers will play all five New Zealand teams in the group stages. And while that may seem like a tougher task on paper, it is being viewed positively by Siya Kolisi and the rest of the side.

"It gets you more ready because you know you're playing against the best sides in the competition," Kolisi said of his side's draw.

"We're excited about it. People might see it differently, but it's going to show us where we are when we test ourselves against them.

"We're not going to change anything and we're going to play like how we trained in pre-season. I think we're prepared enough in the way that coach wants us to play. We're excited ... we see it as a positive.

"We're not focusing too much on the other teams ... just on what we have to do and what we've worked on. We can't control what they do."

On his own condition, Kolisi said he was in good shape, thanks largely to a few minor adjustments in pre-season.

"I'm feeling good. It's been a long pre-season ... I think it's time to go now," he said.

"It's been really good ... we've focused on looking after ourselves on and off the field. Even when you're at home you have to look after yourself and we didn't do that in the past."

The Stormers take on the Bulls in their first Super Rugby match of the season at Newlands on Saturday.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

President Zuma Addresses Armed Forces Day Event

President Jacob Zuma has begun his address at the 6th Armed Forces Day celebrations in Durban. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.