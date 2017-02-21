20 February 2017

News24Wire

South Africa: Water-Shedding Not in the Pipeline - Cape Town

The City of Cape Town does not plan to disrupt the supply of water to residents in an effort to conserve water, an official said on Monday.

"Water-shedding has also not been proven to result in real net savings of water. Often the opposite has resulted," mayoral committee member for water and waste services, Xanthea Limberg, told News24.

Water-shedding could lead to air entering pipe systems.

"This may cause burst water mains and associated water wastage and water quality deterioration due to sediment being stirred up during pipe refilling," Limberg said.

The city would instead try to restrict what potable water could be used for and through education and media engagement.

The city introduced Level 3B water restrictions for the first time in January, which limit the use of potable water for gardening purposes.

In a press release on Monday, the city said dam levels in the province decreased by 1.7% to 34.5%.

The city's consumption stood at 801 million liters per day, 101 million liters above the target of 700 million liters per day.

The city would consider lowering water pressure, but maintaining constant supply where it had the infrastructure to do so.

Consumption patterns and dam levels over the coming weeks would determine whether this would be necessary.

On Thursday, the city said it planned to "name and shame" the highest water consumers.

"We are stepping up our efforts to save water; we are naming and shaming residents that don't seem to care," spokesperson Zara Nicholson said.

