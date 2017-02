Controversy is surrounding Friday’s meeting between U.S. Ambassador to Somalia Stephen Schwartz, who was appointed… Read more »

An eyewitness claims an Amisom vehicle hit and injured a boy who was crossing the road Police intervened the situation to allow the convoy to proceed. Amisom vehicles have been involved in several accidents in the past but causing similar reaction.

Angry residents on Monday confronted an Amisom convoy after a boy was allegedly hit by one of the peace keeper's vehicles. The residents of Black Sea neighborhood locked the main road denying the convoy access into Hodan district.

