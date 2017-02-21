21 February 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: 11 Benefits Nigerians Could Enjoy From CBN's New Forex Policy

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
(file photo).
By Bassey Udo

The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, on Monday unveiled a new foreign exchange, FOREX, policy. The policy is to increase availability of FOREX to ease the difficulties Nigerians encounter in funding foreign exchange transactions.

Here are 11 benefits the new policy is expected to bring to Nigerians if efficiently implemented.

1. FOREX to be provided directly to Nigerians through deposit money banks.;

2. CBN to fund personal and business travels;

3. FOREX for school fees by Nigerian students to be paid directly to specified institutions through banks;

4. Medical bills by Nigerians to be paid directly to the specified hospitals abroad through the banks;

5. All retail transactions to be settled at a rate not exceeding 20 per cent above the prevailing inter-bank market rate.

6. Banks to receive FOREX to be sold to customers commensurate with their demand per week;

7. Supply of FOREX to retail end-users to be sustained by the CBN;

8. CBN's forward sales tenor significantly reduced from the current maximum cycle of 180 days, to no more than 60 days from the date of transaction;

9. Banks to open FOREX retail outlets at major airports to ease travelers' burden and ensure settlement on transactions;

10. Give priority FOREX allocation to the manufacturing sector;

11. Allocation/utilisation rules on commercial banks removed.

More on This

CBN Changes Forex Rules, As Naira Plunges At BDCS

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has again changed its rules on foreign exchange allocations for manufacturers and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.