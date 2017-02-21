20 February 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Federal Health Minister Meets Independent Expert for Human Rights

Khartoum — Federal Health Minister, Bahar Idris Abu Garda reviewed during meeting with the Independent Expert for Human Rights in Sudan, Aristide Nononsi achievements of the Ministry in domain of human rights.

He indicated to strategy and plans of the Ministry to achieve the comprehensive coverage for health services, expanding the health care, appointment of midwives and free treatment of children under five years.

The meeting reviewed the impact of unilateral sanctions on health sector in Sudan where the Minister demanded the Independent Expert to contribute to total lifting of such sanctions , besides working for increasing the capacities for enhancement of human rights in Sudan.

