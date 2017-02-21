Sudan: Prof. Ghandour Heads Sudan Side At Meetings of Sudanese - Indian Ministerial Committee

New Delhi — The Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour, Monday chaired in New Delhi, the Sudanese side at the third session of the Sudanese - Indian ministerial committee.

The Sudanese side has included, besides the Foreign Minister, the Ministers of Finance and Electricity, the Assistant Governor of the Bank of Sudan, the Secretary General of the Ministry of Defence, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Investment along with representatives of the Ministries of Trade, Petroleum, Agriculture and Justice.

In a press statement, the spokesman of the Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Ghariballa Al-Khidir, said that the meetings have tackled all aspects of the relations between Sudan and India and ways to boosting the trade exchange, enhancing the Indian investments and the contribution of India to the implementation of development projects in Sudan.

The meetings also discussed the cooperation between the two countries in the fields of health, education, petroleum, gas and power generation and research technology.

The two sides agreed on the exchange of visits between the senior officials and experts in different fields as well as the exchange of views on the regional and international issues of mutual concern.