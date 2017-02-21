Rwanda: Kirehe, RRA Win Kayumba V-Ball Memorial Tourney

Kirehe and Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) are winners of the 2017 Father Emmanuel Kayumba volleyball memorial tournament in the men and women categories, respectively. The tournament was held over the weekend in Huye district.

Kirehe thrashed debutants University of Tourism Technology and Business Studies (UTB) in three straight sets 3-0 (25-22, 25-21 and 25-20) to dethrone IPRC-South that won last year's edition, while RRA retained the title after defeating Ruhango Volleyball Club also in three straight sets (25-21, 25-18 and 25-15).

Kirehe reached the final after beating league giants APR 3-2 (25-21, 25-20, 22-25, 15-25 and 19-17) in the semi-finals while UTB defeated Rwanda Energy Group (REG) 3-2 (29-31, 25-15, 25-12, 25-23 and 18-16).

Meanwhile, in the women category, RRA reached the final after defeating youth-side IPRC-Kigali 3-1 (25-13, 25-9, 22-25 and 25-8) while Ruhango overcame APR 2-3 (24-26, 25-13, 25-21, 22-25 and 9-15) to advance.

The winners in both categories walked away with trophies and a cash prize of Rwf200,000 each.

The tournament is organised in memory of the late Father Kayumba, who passed away in 2009. He was instrumental in the growth of volleyball in Groupe Scolaire de Butare, a school that has over the years produced some of Rwanda's best players in the sport.

