East Africa: Uganda's Tourism Excellence Awards Showcase the Best of the Best

The end of the 2017 edition of the Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo (POATE) was marked with a gala dinner at the Kampala Sheraton Hotel to give hosted buyers and international travel media a befitting send off and celebrate excellence in the country's tourism industry.

Uganda's Vice President Edward Ssekandi handed over the key awards to the winners of the night. There were 25 awards in the various categories.

Two weeks of POATE passed in a flash for those who came to Uganda to sample its rich variety of tourism offerings and while initially going different directions did all then come together again in Jinja, a town at the source of the River Nile known as East Africa's adventure capital.

There everyone had choices and the opportunity to experience what tourists normally do when visiting, such as bungee jumping, quad biking, horse back riding and of course rafting down some of the grade five rapids along the upper Nile valley.

Winners

Best Luxury Accommodation - Kampala Serena Hotel

Best Mid Range Accommodation - Mutanda Lake Resort

Best Budget Accommodation - Mweya Hostel and Cottages

Best Homestay - Tinka's Homestead

Best Tour Operator - Matooke Tours

Best Travel Agent - Intek Travel

Best Airline - RwandAir

Best Cultural or Community Tourism Initiative - Entanda Community

Best Wildlife Destination - Bwindi Impenetrable Forest National Park

Best Cultural Destination - Tooro Kingdom

Best Tourism Programme TV - Urban TV Ecozone

Best Tourism Journalist - Solomon Oleny

Best Digital Media - Diary of a Muzungy by Charlotte Beauvoisin

Best Conservation Institution - Uganda Wildlife Authority

Best Conservation Personality - Lilly Ajarova of Ngamba Island

Best General Safari Guide - Alex Gabiito

Best Cultural Guide - Tamwenya Paul

Best male tourism personality - Amos Wekesa

Best female tourism personality - Agnes Kemigisa

Best Exhibitor National Tourist Boards - Rwanda Development Board

Best Exhibitor overall - Serena Hotels

Best Exhibitor Regional Tourism Clusters - Lango

Best Exhibitor Regional Tourism Clusters - Kigezi

Most Active Social Media Profile Female - Kate Webster

Most Active Social Media Profile Male - Prof. Dr. Wolfgang H. Thome