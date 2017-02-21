Uganda: Record Number of Females Get First Class At Makerere Graduation

Over 55% of the students being awarded first class honors at Makerere Univeristy's 67th graduation ceremony starting today are female.

A total 261 students obtained a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of above 4.40 to graduate with first class honors.

Of these, 144 (55.17%) are female while 117 ( 44.8%) are male.

Makerere University Business School (MUBS), an affiliate to Makerere will have 96 students followed by College of Humanities and Social Sciences (Chuss) 39.

Last year, 286 attained first class degrees, of which 118 (41%) were female while 168 were male, making up 59%.

There will be 75 doctorates awarded during the 4-day 67th graduation ceremony. They are 10 more than last year, and will be part of 14,895 graduands (14,318 in 2016) to be awarded degrees and diplomas at the four-day ceremony at Freedom Square.

The procession walking to the freedom square as Makerere 67th graduation kicks off. Prime Minister @RuhakanaR is the chief guest @ugandarn pic.twitter.com/0jgnSZ6uFH

The ceremony will be held from Tuesday February 21 to Friday February 24, and will this time have the majority of graduands in customized gowns.

The Office of the Academic Registrar, Makerere University last week released the lists of graduands.