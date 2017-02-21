Ethiopia: Agency Urges Citizens to Step Up Efforts Towards Productive Safety Net Program

Urban Food Security and Job Opportunity Agency called on fellow citizens to actively participate in the implementation of Productive Safety Net Program (PSNP).

In an exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald, the Agency Deputy Director Solomon Asefa said that Ethiopia's Productive Safety Net Programme (PSNP) is aimed at enabling the poor to resist shocks, create assets and become food self-sufficient having overcome chronic food insecurity. "To effectively realize the program, active public participation is a key factor."

Out of the total population, 29.6 % of the people are living in poverty. Hence, he said Productive Saftey Net Program is a showcase for the unwavering commitment of government to reduce the poverty rate .

Aside from sustaining the double-digit economic growth in the country, the government devised the 2014 Social Security Policy in a view to boosting the income of some pro-poor householders in five- year time, the Deputy Director added.

According to him, the program has been implementing in eleven towns namely; Addis Ababa, Adama, Hawassa, Dessie, Harare, DireDawa, Jigjiga, Semera, Logia, Gambella and Assosa.

The Program would benefit some 604,000 people in those 11 towns. This year alone, 123,000 people would become beneficiaries of the Program..

World Bank Food Security and Safety Net Program Project Office Head, Debebe Barude said the total project cost is 450 million USD, of which 300 million USD earned from World Bank in the form of loan, the remaining capital is financed by the government.

According to Debebe, as such program is being introduced in Africa for the first time, if it is proven effective, partners will for sure show interests in working other Ethiopian towns that are not yet included in the program.

" The program has been implemented as per the schedule. Most states have finalized the recruitment of pro-poor citizens and they are now on the verge of providing support," he said.

Accordingly, in those selected towns, 12 % of the total population or 55 % of people living below poverty level would get assistance. Besides, providing financial assistance, the long term plan of the program is facilitating sustainable livelihood improvement support to the beneficiaries.

Those who have a capacity of working would earn the assistance in the form of salary while others who have no capability to engage in development works wPsnpould get direct financial support,it was learnt.