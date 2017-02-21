19 February 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: 15th AFCA Conference Attracts Many More Attendees - Board Chairman

By Sintayehu Tamirat

The African Fine Coffees Association said a significant number of participants across the world took part in the 15th African Fine Coffee Conference and Exhibition.

AFCA outgoing Board Chairperson Abdullah Bagersh told The Ethiopian Herald the as Ethiopia is the original home of the coffee Plant, large-number of participants from all over the world are very keen to come to here. "Fore instance, the number of attendees in this year's AFCA conference is higher than the preceding years in Uganda and Tanzania."

Executive Director of AFCA Samuel N. Kamau for his part said some reasons for the high record of the attendees are that Ethiopia is one of the top coffee exporter countries and well known for its hospitality.

Similarly, Abdullah said that globally renowned coffee buyers are now well convinced that they can get the finest tasting coffee in Ethiopia.

Moreover, Ethiopian coffee has won African Taste of Harvest Contest for several times, this is by itself has attracted a large number of people to attend the conference, according to him.

Abdullah said: " AFCA , exhibitors and various participants have expressed their appreciation for us in person on several occasions for successfully hosting the conference .

According to him, AFCA is pleased with the arrangement, diversity and quality of visiting companies.

General Manager of the Ankole Coffee Producers Union from Uganda John Nuwagaba, and Ethiopian coffee exporter Hailesilassie Ambaye both said the conference was a good opportunity to meet a significant number of businesspersons.

Ethiopia has so far hosted four international coffee conferences including the World Coffee Conference.

