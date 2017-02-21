Ethiopia: Research Finds Positive Correlation Between Importing, Productivity At Firm Level

A paper entitled 'Importing and Firm Productivity in Ethiopia' presented at a workshop on Industrial Change and Elements of Public Policy on Friday found that there is a positive correlation between intermediate input importing and productivity at firm level in Ethiopia.

Presenting the paper, Kaleb Girma said while productive firms select into importing, imports makes firms productive and the effects of importing depends on firm's absorptive capacity. The positive effect of imports is attributable to learning effects.

"Most firms have limited capacity which restricts internal technology diffusion," he said, adding: "Policies should focus on upgrading firms' capacity."

The paper also revealed that future importers are more productive than future non-importers.

It was also noted on the workshop that what is presented on the paper is just a finding, not recommendation to promote import.

Kaleb further noted that the research is not about import of final goods for local. It is about materials in terms of intermediate goods [inputs].

The firms under consideration use 53 % and 47% locally available and imported materials respectively.

"It does not matter whether the firm uses local or imported material. What matters is the materials that they want to use. If they have same quality inputs locally, in that case it would be a perfect substitution. It is about imports that are not available locally."

Yet he underscored that there is a need for giving due emphasis to imports. "The world has changed in a sense that there is increasing fragmentation of the value chain. Countries have been specializing in the production of certain inputs. They produce that input, they export it, some firms import it and use it to produce and commodity and export it again," Kaleb added acknowledging the fact that it may have implication in terms of trade deficit and the likes but there is expected gain.

"What we should worry about is, whether we are taking advantage of inputs already in the market".

Another paper entitled 'Why is Capital Not Productive in Developing Countries? Evidence from Ethiopian Manufacturing Firms' also presented a paradoxical finding that in Ethiopian case, capital is not productive at firm level.

International Growth Center Ethiopia Director Alemayehu seyoum said two additional papers related with industrial development, entitled 'Overview of Country Research and Public Service Delivery' and 'Do managers use financial incentives effectively? Evidence from a field experiment in urban Ethiopia' was also presented on the occasion.

The findings of the papers would be utilized by policy makers and implementing bodies, he said.

The workshop was organized by IGC and Ethiopian Development Research Institute, EDRI. The two institutions partner to explore potential solutions to Ethiopian growth challenges based on independent research.