Ethiopia: Let Us Focus On Quality While Counting Quantity

Ethiopia is a land with different agro-ecological zones. These varied ecological zones have enabled the country to be among countries having the highest livestock population. The country stands first in Africa and is ranked 10th in the world in livestock population. Moreover, cattle and human kinds have strong attachments in Ethiopia . Most of Ethiopian farmers or pastoralists have special place for their head of cattle that are key to their livelihood. It is not unusual that the pastoral community considers cattle as part of their integral and daily life. Despite its huge but untapped potential, the country's gain from such a source has been minimal for various reasons.

There are several bottlenecks besetting the nation from exploiting its livestock resource. Traditional rearing system, poor veterinary service related issues and fodder problems are attributable to the problem. Absence of proper infrastructure, coupled with traditional rearing system, has remained to be a setback in the Ethiopia's livestock sector. Furthermore, animal disease is one of the serious problem that challenges the development of the sector. This problem has a affect the economic benefit of pastorialist community who earn their livelihood directly from their livestock. Disease that affects goats and sheep has been a serious one. In this regard, the livestock sector has only close to 16 per cent share in the national export. Sources from the Ministry of Agriculture indicate that livestock sector has only 16 up to 20 per cent national economic contribution. The sub-sector has 45 per cent share in the agricultural sector.

Like most African countries there is a tendency here in Ethiopia to consider heads of cattle as a sign of wealth. For that reason, quantity is what counts most than quality among pastoral communities or farmers. To reverse the situation and address the challenges, stepped up activities that prove promising are being carried out to improve the sector.

Well-fed and healthy animals produce more products. Forage shortages, particularly in Ethiopia's lowland, drought-prone rangelands, have perhaps been the most critical constraint in increasing livestock productivity and development.

Frequent outbreaks of endemic diseases, aggravated by a lack of frontline veterinary services and drugs, have increased livestock mortality and morbidity, reduced fertility and slowed growth, significantly impacting livelihood opportunities and food security.

The Ethiopian government is doing its level best to enhance the livelihood of the pastoral community. Pastoralists have also witnessed that the volunteer resettlement program undertaken in different parts of the nation has bore fruits in changing their lives.

Modern and technology driven animal breeding systems are also being integrated in the livestock sector to enhance productivity. Expansion of education, health, access to safe water and other development infrastructural projects are some of the measures the government is taking to further transfer the livestock sector.

Expansion of livestock quarantine project should also be the other priority area. The system will accelerate the nation's livestock market locally and abroad through value addition.

This will promote the nation's economic benefit and assist pastoral community to generate more income from the sector through exporting value-added products to the international market.

The experience of Jigjiga livestock quarantine station is a good example in this regard. In connection with this, the government has also built several export animal quarantines in various livestock exit and entry routes of the country. What is more, the quarantine work is symbolic to showcase the benefits of the pastorals community through receiving livestock without market manipulators.

What is more, for long the nation had been mislead by the number of livestock population it has got instead of the quality. It is good to be the first in Africa and tenth in the world with livestock population. However, in this globalized world, it is quality than quantity that matters. Therefore, in order to be competent in the global market, the country has to focus more and more on the quality of its livestock. In this regard, the role of private sectors is vital. As part and parcel of the economy, active participation of private investors will further boost the sector. Last but not least, further attention should also be given to the traditional cattle rearing system that respects the cultural values of that particular society. Finally, using the potential of country's livestock population, private investors can benefit a lot from the sector.