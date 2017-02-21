Tanzania: Mbowe Released After 8 Hours of Grilling

Dar es Salaam — Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (Chadema) chairman Freeman Mbowe left the Central Police Station past midnight after eight hours of grilling over his alleged involvement in drug abuse and trade.

The opposition party's communications officer Tumaini Makene confirmed the release of Mr Mbowe this morning. "He was released at 1:15am after interrogations at the Dar es Salaam Central Police Station," Makene told The Citizen Digital over the phone.

Earlier, Chadema deputy secretary general Salum Mwalimu said on Facebook that more details would be released later today.

Mr Mbowe was arrested Monday evening on his way to the police station where he was summoned last week by Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Paul Makonda in connection to illicit use and trade in drugs. He initially said he wouldn't go saying the RC had no legal authority to summon him.

Yesterday, the police inspected his Kawe home in Dar es Salaam before taking him to the Central Police Station for interrogation.