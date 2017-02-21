21 February 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Staff Stage Protest At Drakenstein Prison

A protest broke out at Drakenstein Prison on Tuesday morning, with staff blocking off the entrance gate of the Paarl correctional centre.

Popcru Western Cape provincial secretary Mncedisi Mbolekwa told News24 that black employees have blockaded the entrance gate.

Staff are alleging they are facing racism and are demanding to see the area commissioner.

The union as well as the provincial commissioners are meeting to discuss the grievances, and correctional services officials were not immediately able to comment.

News24

