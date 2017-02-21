Burundi: Rights Groups Fear IMF Withdrawal of Subventions to Ministry of Health

Two local NGOs warn of irregular activities within the Ministry of Public Health that might cause the government to lose from the International Monetary Fund(IMF) an estimated amount of $72.300.822 primarily intended for the fight against malaria, tuberculosis and AIDS.

In a cosigned letter of CAPES+ and PISC-Burundi to the Minister of Public Health and the Fight against HIV/AIDS, the two NGOs warn the Minister about the irregularities so that she finds a remedy for the situation.

The NGOs say the irregularities concern among many things, the use of the rolling stocks, corruption in the recruitment process, administrative burden against the smooth running of activities using subsides granted by the IMF and the like.

Concerning the rolling stocks, the NGOs mention "the violation of IMF directives in the management of vehicles "and "humiliating and forced" requisition by the Ministry's agents, of the vehicles used in the execution of the activities funded by IMF.

The NGOs criticize the unnecessarily long recruitment processes and "the creation of unofficial recruitment services that are likely to involve corruption".

In addition, they denounce "threats towards directors of programmes who are forced to recruit people on the basis of fanaticism and populism without taking into account the required qualifications".

The NGOs also say there is "an administrative burden" and "the lack of freedom in the carrying out of the activities of programmes that benefit most of the IMF subventions" that make it impossible for activities to be completed within the deadline.

The NGOs say the irregularities are "not only worrying but also dangerous for the honour of the country in general and for the access to assistance from well-intentioned partners".

To some of the aforementioned irregularities and many others, the NGOs say the IMF has among other reactions, clearly expressed its disapproval or threatened to withdraw its subventions.

Contacted, the spokesman for the Ministry of Public Health and the Fight against HIV/AIDS said the Ministry was not yet ready to comment on the letter that was intended to be confidential.