21 February 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Councils Told to Set Up By-Laws On School Feeding Programme

By Lilian Lucas

Morogoro — District and municipal councils have been advised to set up by-laws, which will oblige parents to contribute to lunch meals of their children to reduce the number of dropouts in primary and secondary schools.

The call was made during a meeting, which brought together education stakeholders to discuss challenges that affected the education sector in the region.

Speaking during the meeting held at the weekend Ifakara Township Council Chairman Mashaka Mbilinyi said many parents, especially those from rural areas, were reluctant to contribute to the school feeding programme, which caused the number of school dropouts to increase.

"Although the government has re-introduced the free education policy, parents shouldn't leave everything to the government. We should set up the by-laws that will oblige them to contribute to the school feeding programme," said Mr Mbilinyi.

For his part, Morogoro Regional Education Officer Wariambora Nkya attributed poor performance to lack of the school feeding programme in many schools in the region.

Meanwhile, the Morogoro Regional Commissioner, Dr Stephen Kebwe, challenged district executive directors to come up with a workable strategy to address various challenges affecting the education sector.

The meeting brought together education stakeholders from all councils in the region.

