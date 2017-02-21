Tanzania: 4 Die As Seven Others Escape Death At Mine

Chunya — Four people have died as seven others escaped death in a collapsed mine at Itumbi Village in Chunya District.

Mbeya Regional Police Commander Dhahiri Kidavashari said the incident occurred on Sunday evening at a mine owned by Mr Vicent Minja, a resident of Dar es Salaam. He said named those, who died as Mr Simon Majaliwa,26, from Itumbi Village, Mr Mazoea Mahona, 25, from Tabora Region, Mr Ben Bahati, 23, from Mapogoro in Chunya District and Mr James Alinanuswe ,26, from Ushirika in Rungwe District.

According to Mr Kidavashari, those, who were injured were still admitted to Chunya District Hospital. He said three other persons took to their heels after learning that they were not seriously injured.