Mtwara — One Tanzanian, who was among those deportees from Mozambique, died yesterday at Lingula Regional hospital, where she was admitted.

Speaking to reporters yesterday, Mtwara Regional Police Commander George Salala identified the person as Jackline Greyson.

Mr Salala said Ms Greyson crossed the Kilambo Border Post, while in a critical condition and was rushed to hospital.

However, Mr Salala said the cause of her death was yet to be established.

A total of 132 Tanzanians have been deported from Mozambique in a crackdown on allegedly illegal immigrants.

Some of those, who were deported complained that their passports were seized by the Mozambican authorities, who also ignored the fact that some of them owned movable and immovable assets in Mozambique.

According to the deputy minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Dr Suzan Kolimba, Tanzanians were not the only ones caught up in the crackdown.

"We have been informed by our counterparts in Mozambique that the operation is mainly being conducted in Montepuez, the second largest city in Cabo Delgado Province, which is said to be teeming with illegal immigrants from various countries. Therefore, Tanzanians aren't the only ones being targeted by the Mozambican authorities," she was quoted as saying by the media last week.