21 February 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzanian Deportee Dies At Regional Hospital

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: The Citiian League Champions St. George Thrashes Cote D'Or in a CAF Thrillerzen
Deportees narrate ordeal in Mozambique.
By Haika Mtwara

Mtwara — One Tanzanian, who was among those deportees from Mozambique, died yesterday at Lingula Regional hospital, where she was admitted.

Speaking to reporters yesterday, Mtwara Regional Police Commander George Salala identified the person as Jackline Greyson.

Mr Salala said Ms Greyson crossed the Kilambo Border Post, while in a critical condition and was rushed to hospital.

However, Mr Salala said the cause of her death was yet to be established.

A total of 132 Tanzanians have been deported from Mozambique in a crackdown on allegedly illegal immigrants.

Some of those, who were deported complained that their passports were seized by the Mozambican authorities, who also ignored the fact that some of them owned movable and immovable assets in Mozambique.

According to the deputy minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Dr Suzan Kolimba, Tanzanians were not the only ones caught up in the crackdown.

"We have been informed by our counterparts in Mozambique that the operation is mainly being conducted in Montepuez, the second largest city in Cabo Delgado Province, which is said to be teeming with illegal immigrants from various countries. Therefore, Tanzanians aren't the only ones being targeted by the Mozambican authorities," she was quoted as saying by the media last week.

More on This

Deportation of Nearly 200 Tanzanians Living in Mozambique

Last week's deportation of nearly 200 Tanzanians living in Mozambique in what was described as "crackdown on illegal Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.