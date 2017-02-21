Tanzania: Deportation of Nearly 200 Tanzanians Living in Mozambique

opinion

Last week's deportation of nearly 200 Tanzanians living in Mozambique in what was described as "crackdown on illegal

immigrants", has been received with a large measure of concern in this country. And, that, we aver, isn't because of the repatriation in itself, but, going by the accounts of the affected, it is due to the way the exercise was executed. Narratives from some expellees indicate that those assigned to implement the exercise did it with inexplicable crudity.

The expulsion of foreigners was mainly conducted in Montepuez, the second largest city in Cabo Delgado Province. We have been reassured that the Mozambican authorities were targeting, not only Tanzanians, but all illegal immigrants.

Tanzania's Foreign ministry reaffirmed it was doing its best to ensure the safety of Tanzanians in Mozambique, whose numbers are estimated at 3,000 in Montepuez alone. Indeed, there it is comforting that there hasn't been verified reports of vicious attacks, but it is a fact that some of our deported compatriots have lost properties in the process.

Tanzania and Mozambique have close, historical ties starting from the latter's days of liberation struggle. Not only did

Mozambican freedom fighters train in Tanzanian bases, but numerous Tanzanians actually fought along Samora Machel's troops right inside Mozambique in the effort to root out Portuguese colonialists.

It must be such recollection that our people--both Tanzanians and Mozambicans--take each other's countries for granted. Some of the expellees could even have reacted with shock upon being told they needed passports, residence permits and work permits to toil to earn a living and contribute to the economy of a "brotherly" country.

Immigration laws have to be respected. The boundaries between sovereign countries cannot be ignored. However, it is our view that when it comes to evicting unregistered non-citizens, so long as they aren't confirmed criminals or terrorism suspects, their repatriation should be as humane as possible.