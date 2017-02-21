21 February 2017

Tanzania: Beware People Smugglers!

Human trafficking might not be in a one of the topmost agendas in Tanzania, but it exists. The fact that tens of immigrants of different countries, mainly Somalia and Ethiopia, illegally enter the country every year, shows that something is wrong with our system of vetting aliens before they are allowed in.

In Kilimanjaro Region, for instance, a total of 129 illegal aliens were apprehended last year, according the Regional Immigration Officer Ebrosy Mwanguku. That is worrisome.

Some officials might connive with people smugglers under the mistaken belief that there is no harm as long as the final destination is a third country.

Such officials should know that there is danger from terrorists. Those who wish this country harm will happily exploit dishonest people to infiltrate the country in preparation for murderous activities.

The authorities must, therefore, move with speed to seal all the routes used by people involved in such business and act against security officers who may be abetting such activities.

We must never forget that human trafficking ranks alongside transnational crimes like money laundering, poaching and arms smuggling that are ultimately tied to international terrorism networks. We believe Immigration officers in Kilimanjaro who are accused involvement in human trafficking will be fired once their wrongdoing is proven.

