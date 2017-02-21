Africa: Ensure Expertise for Growth, Africa Told

Dar es Salaam — The availability of expertise is vital to ensure Africa's economic expansion.

The Tanzania Breweries Limited (TBL) Group managing director Roberto Jarrin said having a pool of experts with up to date business skills is the way forward to achieving sustainability of investments, job creation and economic development.

He was addressing delegates of middle-level managers from various African countries who toured TBL under a programme dubbed Swedish Management Programme.

The programme aims at training participants on how to improve sustainable businesses.

Speaking at the TBL plant in Ilala, Dar es Salaam, Mr Jarrin said any business that is conducted professionally is guaranteed to grow and become sustainable.

"It grows faster, contributes to economic development and formal and informal employment opportunities."

He said the TBL Group had been conducting its business with the utmost required expertise, enabling it to perform well and become one of the leading investors in Tanzania.

"That is why has also received many awards from the Association of Tanzanian Employers.TBL Group of companies has been doing well in various areas including contributing national coffers through taxes, environmental conservation, employment opportunities, offering entrepreneurship trainings to owners of small businesses, running a campaign that reminds its consumers to drink responsibly and buying raw materials from local farmers."

He attributed TBL's success to adhering to the best methods of production, having highly skilled employees and modern technologies. He hailed the Swedish Institute for implementing the training programme that aims to ensure professionalism in various business sectors.

The institute's coordination manager Matilda Axelsson said the training tour at one of TBL's plants had imparted the students with skills of running factories for sustainable development.

She said since the institute started offering training in business skills and administration in 2008, it has registered many achievements. The youths from various African countries have been joining its business programmes to acquire skills of running businesses successfully.

"We will continue ensuring that more youth get the opportunity to attend training and I urge employers to sponsor their employees in such training so as to raise competence," she said.