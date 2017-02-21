Somalia: UN Security Council Condemns Terrorist Attack At Mogadishu Market

United Nations — The UN Security Council on Monday condemned "in the strongest terms" a terrorist attack at a market in Somalia's capital city of Mogadishu.

On Sunday, a car bomb blasted at a busy market in Mogadishu, killing at least 30 people and injuring over 40 others.

In a press statement, the 15-nation council called on all states to combat by all means threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts.

"The members of the Security Council reiterated their determination to support peace, stability and development in Somalia," said the statement.

"They underlined that neither this nor any other terrorist attack would weaken that determination," it added.

The attack came several days after Somalia elected its new president on Feb. 8. No group has yet claimed responsibility for it.

Xinhua