21 February 2017

Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (Beijing)

Somalia: UN Security Council Condemns Terrorist Attack At Mogadishu Market

Tagged:

Related Topics

United Nations — The UN Security Council on Monday condemned "in the strongest terms" a terrorist attack at a market in Somalia's capital city of Mogadishu.

On Sunday, a car bomb blasted at a busy market in Mogadishu, killing at least 30 people and injuring over 40 others.

In a press statement, the 15-nation council called on all states to combat by all means threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts.

"The members of the Security Council reiterated their determination to support peace, stability and development in Somalia," said the statement.

"They underlined that neither this nor any other terrorist attack would weaken that determination," it added.

The attack came several days after Somalia elected its new president on Feb. 8. No group has yet claimed responsibility for it.

Xinhua

Somalia

US Ambassador's Gift Leads to Confusion on Social Media

Controversy is surrounding Friday’s meeting between U.S. Ambassador to Somalia Stephen Schwartz, who was appointed… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.