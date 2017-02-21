21 February 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Water Shortage Hits Hola Town After Power to Supplier Cut Off

By Galgalo Bocha

A severe water crisis has hit Hola Town in Tana River County after Kenya Power disconnected electricity supply to its main supplier.

Hundreds of the residents have been forced to fetch unclean water from the crocodile-infested River Tana for their domestic use.

Several government offices and Governor Hussein Dado and County Commissioner Isaiah Nakoru's residences have also been affected by the water crisis.

Kenya Power cut off electricity at the main water supply station last Friday after the Tana Water and Sanitation Company (Tawasco) failed to pay a Sh255,000 bill.

Kenya Power County Business Manager Joseph Ndegwa told reporters that last week, the county government had paid Sh400,000 out of Sh655,000 electricity bill owed by Tawasco.

"We opted to disconnect power supply because both the company and the county government have not committed themselves on when they will clear the balance," added Mr Ndegwa.

TIME TO CLEAR BILL

Contacted, County Finance Director Francis Ngigi admitted they owe Kenya Power Sh255,000.

"We expected them to give us time to clear the remaining amount and didn't expect them to disconnect (power), having paid them Sh400,000 last week," added Mr Ngigi.

Some residents have accused the county government of failing to address frequent interruption of water supply in the town due to mechanical breakdowns at the Hola water supply system or power disconnections due to unpaid electricity bills.

"We need a lasting solution," said Mr Ali Omar.

Mr Frankheart Ddaiddo of the Tana River County Community Chairpersons Association has challenged the county government to quickly address the problem and avert a possible outbreak of water borne diseases.

"The county administration should move fast to avert a health crisis. It is quite embarrassing for them to struggle to clear such small debt," said Mr Ddaiddo.

Some water trucks which supply relief water to drought-stricken residents in the hinterland were spotted drawing river water with scores of carts, motorcycles and vehicles also parked by the river bank fetching water.

