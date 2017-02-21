Namibia: Gina Jeanz Illustrates Estée Lauder

Gina Mwoombola, also known as Gina Jeanz, has long been a Namibian woman to watch.

Multitalented and exceedingly easy on the eye, the Cape Town-based graphic designer, music producer and model can now add "illustrations for international beauty brand Estée Lauder" to a brag bag that includes her current feature as this week's 'Style Inspiration' on Destiny Magazine's destinyconnect.com.

The hand behind the elegant illustrations that launched Estée Lauder SA's Instagram last week, Mwoombola was required to do two things.

"The idea was pretty simple," she says. "They wanted the products illustrated in my own style but with the colours of the South African flag. I had all the creative freedom which made the whole process so exciting."

Having studied graphic design at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology but only focusing on illustrating a year after her studies, in terms of visual art, Mwoombola describes herself as a creative.

"I try not to limit myself to one medium of design, I enjoy branching out and challenging myself."

With her illustrations featured on various blogs, The S Magazine, The Times and now Estée Lauder, Mwoombola is certainly up for a challenge which involves a dynamic diet of constant learning.

Her advice to up-and-coming visual artists: "Do not limit yourself, branch out, watch tutorials online and familiarise yourself with the visual language".

To learn a little bit more about Mwoombola's particular visual dialect, view her illustrations on Estée Lauder SA's Instagram and Twitter accounts.

"It's honestly such an honour," she says. "I love that I can combine my love for fashion, beauty and art when it comes to my illustrations."

As for what's next, the challenge to her fans is to wait and see, though the rising star does divulge that she's moving towards content creation and fashion illustration and that people who enjoy her beats are in for a treat.

Follow Gina Jeanz on Instagram, Twitter and SoundCloud.