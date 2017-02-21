Johannesburg — The South African Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Police said Monday the xenophobic attacks on foreigners by South Africans in Rosettenville and Pretoria West could be avoided if the police responded timely to complaints by the community.

At least 15 Nigerian residents' houses were burnt last weeek in Rosettenville community and Pretoria West.

The South Africans accuse Nigerians of selling drugs and making young girls sell their bodies. Last weekend over six houses were burnt in Pretoria West. Police said they have arrested six suspects with the burning of houses belonging to foreigners.

The Portfolio Committee on Police said if the police had build trust with the community the tragedy could be avoided.

The Committee Chairperson Francois Beukman said, "Cluster and station commanders should ensure that the trust between the community and SAPS (South African Police Service) is strengthened through proactive steps, such as constant visible policing, the deployment of specialized units, better coordination of crime intelligence units and improved relations with Community Policing Forums, as well as improving response time to crime complaints by members of the public."

The police was accused of not responding to complaints by the community about drugs being sold in Rosettenville. Beukman expressed concern over the losing of trust on the police by the people. The survey released by the Statistics South Africa this month show that people have lost trust in the police.

He said, "We cannot allow citizens' trust in law enforcement agencies to erode any further. It is patently clear that urgent interventions are needed at certain police stations in the Republic."

The cluster and station management of Rosettenville police are expected to tell the Parliamentary Committee on Wednesday how they are dealing with xenophobic attacks in their area.

The committee also called on the police management to investigate of all complaints of police misconduct and alleged corruption.

