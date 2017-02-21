21 February 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Molefe to Be Sworn in As MP On Budget Speech Day

Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe will be sworn in as a Member of Parliament on Wednesday.

The ANC in Parliament has confirmed that Molefe will be officially sworn in on Wednesday, on the same day Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan is expected to present his Budget.

"Yes, we have been informed that he will be sworn in tomorrow," spokesperson Nonceba Mhlauli said on Tuesday.

This, after Parliament on Friday announced that Molefe had been nominated to fill a vacancy on the ANC benches.

Molefe resigned from Eskom following former public protector Thuli Madonsela's report into state capture, in which he was mentioned on numerous occasions.

Molefe featured extensively in the State of Capture report, which was released following a court order.

The report included damning details on the relationship between Molefe and the controversial Gupta family.

The ANC in the North West has defended its decision to nominate Molefe to the National Assembly and has dismissed allegations that he was neither a resident of the province nor a member of the party's Ward 29 branch in Hartbeespoort.

