21 February 2017

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: Maryam Abacha University Gets UK Accreditation

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mohammed Ismail

The Maryam Abacha American University (MAAUN), Niger, has again achieved a major leap in its quest towards entrenching solid education across the West African sub-region, following its accreditation by the Accreditation Service for International Colleges and Universities (ASIK UK).

By the accreditation, MAAUN has attained the highest standard for accreditation by the European renowned accreditation body, ASIC UK, which is an approved accreditation body by the British government and can be found on Wiki "List of recognised higher education accreditation organisations worldwide."

A statement by the proprietor of the university, Dr. Adamu Gwarzo, noted that ASIC was one of the 12 recognised accreditation bodies by the British government recognised by the Home Office, UK, a ministerial department of the British government which is an approved accrediting body for the purposes of compliance by the UK Border Agency (UKBA), and doubles as a member of the UK National Academic Recognition Information Centre (NARIC) and Quality Standards Group, which is also a member of the British Quality Foundation (BQF), an affiliated accreditation body by the European Association for Quality Assurance in Higher Education (ENQA Europe).

The statement noted that ENQA Europe, a member of international accrediting bodies was listed in the international directory by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA) in the USA and is a member of the CHEA International Quality Group (CIQG) as well aa being a member of the UN - United Nations Academic impact.

Gwarzo noted that with the latest accreditation, MAAUN had become one of the renowned world accredited universities across the globe, adding that with such accreditation, it can compete favourably with any university across the globe.

Nigeria

Buhari Writes Nigerians, Demands Longer Period of Rest

President Muhammadu Buhari has written Nigerians, demanding a longer period of rest and thanking them for the goodwill… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.