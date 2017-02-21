Nigeria: Ogun Chiefs Drag Alake to Court Over Chieftaincy Tussle

The Alake and Paramount ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo has been dragged before an Ogun State High Court sitting in Isabo, Abeokuta over the chieftaincy title.

The four Chiefs, who dragged the Alake to the Court are; the Oluwo of Kemta, Chief Abayomi Rotimi; the Odofin of Kemta, Chief Ayinla Bankole; Sakotun of Kemta, Chief Zachaeus Alatise and the Are Ombo Kemta, Chief Rilwan Oresanya.

The complainants in their motion on notice filed against the monarch, urged the Court to give an order of interlocutory injunction restraining Chief Oluyinka Kufile, who is the first defendant in the case from parading himself as Aro-Egba.

The claimants also urged the State High Court, through the interlocutory injunction, to restrain the Alake, the state governor and the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice from taking any step in connection with or in relation to the installation and presentation of the first defendant as the Egba Chief pending the time of the suit.

Counsel to the complainants, M A Abass told the court that the appointment of Chief Kufile as Aro-Egba is in violation and negation of the extant provisions of Chieftaincy Declaration made under section 4 (3) of the Chiefs law, 1957 being the customary .

Abass also urged the court to set aside the appointment of Chief Kufile as Aro-Egba and prayed for perpetual injunction restraining the first defendant from functioning or performing the duties and functions of Aro-Egba Chieftaincy.

The Presiding judge, Justice Mobolaji Ojo, however, adjourned the case till March 22 for further hearing .