South Africa: Spotlight - Fly-By-Night Tenders

analysis

A special investigation into aeromedical services in South Africa. By Marcus Low and Ntsiki Mpulo for SPOTLIGHT.

Aircraft have been used effectively to provide emergency medical services and to transport medical specialists and other supports services to deep rural and under-served areas in South Africa since 1960. However, an investigation has revealed that the provision of such aeromedical services has become mired in questionable tenders. Now, a relatively unknown Free State emergency medical services company, new to aeromedical services is rapidly winning government contracts in the so-called Premier League provinces and two others.

The tender for aeromedical services in South Africa is called RT-79. It is run by the National Treasury - and not the Department of Health, although the latter does play an important role. RT-79 has been advertised and awarded three times - in 2009, 2012 and 2015.

However, the 2015 RT-79 tender was cancelled at short notice in mid-2016 without a new tender to replace it. This created a vacuum in a number of provinces that was soon filled by a newcomer to aeromedical services - a company called Buthelezi EMS, owned by Thapelo Buthelezi.

Spotlight previously reported on Buthelezi EMS allegedly providing sub-standard ground ambulance services...