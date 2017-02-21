Nigeria: Buhari Writes to Nigerians, Demands Longer Period of Rest

President Muhammadu Buhari has written Nigerians, demanding a longer period of rest and thanking them for the goodwill messages they have sent and are still sending to him as well as for the prayers for his health and well-being.

Buhari wrote through his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina on Tuesday.

According to the statement, "President Muhammadu Buhari thanks millions of Nigerians who have been sending good wishes and praying for his health and well-being in mosques and churches throughout the country.

The President is immensely grateful for the prayers, show of love and concern.

President Buhari wishes to reassure Nigerians that there is no cause for worry.

During his normal annual checkup, tests showed he needed a longer period of rest, necessitating the President staying longer than originally planned."

Recall that President Buhari had initially wrote the Senate to proceed to London on a 10-day working leave. He had written the Senate that the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo will act on his behalf as President for the 10 days that he would be on medical vacation.

However, at the elapse of the 10 days, the President wrote the Senate again, demanding an extension of the leave on grounds that he needed to complete and receive the results of a series of tests recommended by his doctors.