Nigeria: President Buhari to Nigerians - No Cause to Worry

President Muhammadu Buhari has allayed the anxiety of Nigerians about his health, assuring them that there is no cause for worry.

In a statement today, President Buhari, who is in London thanked millions of Nigerians who have been sending good wishes and praying for his health and well-being in mosques and churches throughout the country.

According to Presidential media adviser, Femi Adesina, "the President is immensely grateful for the prayers, show of love and concern."

"President Buhari wishes to reassure Nigerians that there is no cause for worry.

"During his normal annual checkup, tests showed he needed a longer period of rest, necessitating the President staying longer than originally planned," Adesina said.

President Buhari began his vacation on 19 January, choosing London, where he also planned to conduct some routine medical checks. He was billed to return to work on 6 February.

On 5 February, he notified the Nigerian Senate that he needed more time based on the advice of his doctors that he await the results of some tests.

In his absence, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has been acting for him.