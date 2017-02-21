Uganda: Mutebi Hopes Progress Will Be 'Turning Point'

Kampala — Mike Mutebi, the KCCA coach, is hopeful that a deep run on the continent will be exponentially beneficial to Ugandan football.

After his side advanced to the first round of the Caf Champions League despite losing 2-1 to Angola's CD Primeiro de Agosto on Sunday, Mutebi wants his club and the wider local football spectrum to build on the success.

Geoffrey Sserunkuma's first half strike proved crucial as KCCA, 1-0 winners here, eliminated the Angolans on away goals' rule.

That booked them a first round date with reigning African champions Mamelodi Sundowns with the winner advancing to the expanded 16-team group stage.

"If we want to rub shoulders with best, the players must be ready for that and it's going to be a turning point in Ugandan football," Mutebi said.

"I still believe we have enough resources to eliminate the defending champions. Only, like I said, if players players, concentrate and understand the game.

"It's a good thing for Ugandan football generally and KCCA. I believe it will be turning point in Ugandan football."

A day earlier, Vipers had moved to the first round to face Platinum Stars, another South African side, after knocking out Comoros' Volcan Club de Moroni.

After a goalless draw here, Deus Bukenya scored the crucial goal in a 1-all stalemate on the island to progress in similar circumstances as KCCA.

However, the Uganda Cup champions KCCA are two rounds away from the money-spinning group stage. Mutebi wants to them to go further.

"I am not speaking for just KCCA but if we progress and Vipers also make it to the group stage, it will also aid Cameroon 2019," he explained.

Cameroon 2019 or Project 2019 was a phrase made by Fufa president Moses Magogo about three years ago.

He said back then that his focus was on qualifying for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations to be hosted by the West African country.