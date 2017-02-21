Photo: MIchael Kakumirizi/Daily Monitor

Students of Namirembe Hillside School look at their UACE results with their teacher Roger Ssemwanga (holding papers) at the UNEB offices in Ntinda, Kampala last year.

Kampala — The Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb) is today scheduled to release last year's Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) examination results.

Uneb publicist Hamis Kaheru said the First Lady and minister of Education, Ms Janet Museveni, is expected to preside over the release of the exams in Kampala. He advised head teachers to pick results of their respective schools from Uneb Ntinda offices in the afternoon.

Mr Kaheru added: "Results will also be posted on school portals where they can be accessed or accessed through SMS. Type UACE, leave space, type candidate's index number and send to 6600."

Mr Dan Odongo, the Uneb executive secretary, said recently the examining body applied modern technology to mark students' scripts in some aspects.

He further said the new grading system introduced last year for A- level students will be used in the 2016 examination results. Uneb would in the past depend on the students' performance to fix the grading.

"Students with Distinction One must have scored 80 per cent and above. Distinction Two ranges between 75 and 79, credit three (70 to 74) while a failure will be below 35per cent," he said.

However, schools are uncomfortable with the new grading system, arguing that it is unfair for some students who fail to balance all the papers. The director Namirembe Hillside, Dr Hillary Kiiza, said the new system demands that a student offering a subject with two papers must have distinctions in all their papers in order to get an "A".

"Uneb surprised us in the 2015 examinations when it increased the grading without informing the schools. It is unfair to grade students who obtained the same average mark differently," Dr Kiiza said.